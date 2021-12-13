👋 Hey, it's Monica the CompostLover.
Today's local gift is aimed at the environmentalist on your list.
The gift: A compost service subscription with a company that picks up your food scraps on a schedule and brings them to a processing facility.
- Some even offer free finished compost in the spring.
The local choices: Suburbs like Evanston and Oak Park already offer "organic waste" collection as a municipal service. But if your recipient lives in Chicago, you'll need to sign them up with one of these private outfits.
- Companies that provide bucket pickups include Healthy Soil/Urban Canopy, Collective Resource and Waste Not.
- Companies that offer bins to share with neighbors include Resource Center and Block Bins.
Price of subscription: Starts at $10.50-$15 a month per home.
Price of shedding food waste guilt: Incalculable.
Go deeper: More composting services in Illinois.
