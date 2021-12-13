39 mins ago - Things to Do
12 Days of Chicago Christmas: Local compost
Monica Eng
Dog in front of orange buckets.
Monica's dog loves to smell the rotting food scraps she keeps in buckets on the porch until Collective Resource picks them up twice a month. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica the CompostLover.

Today's local gift is aimed at the environmentalist on your list.

The gift: A compost service subscription with a company that picks up your food scraps on a schedule and brings them to a processing facility.

  • Some even offer free finished compost in the spring.

The local choices: Suburbs like Evanston and Oak Park already offer "organic waste" collection as a municipal service. But if your recipient lives in Chicago, you'll need to sign them up with one of these private outfits.

Price of subscription: Starts at $10.50-$15 a month per home.

Price of shedding food waste guilt: Incalculable.

Go deeper: More composting services in Illinois.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more