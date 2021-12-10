Holiday volunteering and cheering in Chicago
Chicago's Honeycomb Project is putting out a call for volunteers to help make beds for sheltered dogs, stock food pantries, bake cookies, sort donations and deliver meals.
Why it matters: The organization helps connect individuals and families with local groups that need labor, even for just a few hours.
- And the holidays may afford more time for volunteering.
If volunteering is not your thing: You can also support Honeycomb volunteers through the Holiday Cheer Challenge happening this Saturday in the Loop.
If you go: Register and buy tickets ($65-$120) to:
- Meet at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at 2pm for snacks
- Run all over downtown doing things like singing carols, giving thank you notes to city workers and performing scenes from the Nutcracker.
- Raise money for the organization in the meantime.
