Chicago's Honeycomb Project is putting out a call for volunteers to help make beds for sheltered dogs, stock food pantries, bake cookies, sort donations and deliver meals.

Why it matters: The organization helps connect individuals and families with local groups that need labor, even for just a few hours.

And the holidays may afford more time for volunteering.

If volunteering is not your thing: You can also support Honeycomb volunteers through the Holiday Cheer Challenge happening this Saturday in the Loop.

If you go: Register and buy tickets ($65-$120) to: