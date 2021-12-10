14 mins ago - Things to Do
Holiday volunteering and cheering in Chicago
Monica Eng
Two people packing lettuce in a box.
Volunteering opportunities through the Honeycomb Project include packing food boxes for food pantries. Photo courtesy of the Honeycomb Project

Chicago's Honeycomb Project is putting out a call for volunteers to help make beds for sheltered dogs, stock food pantries, bake cookies, sort donations and deliver meals.

Why it matters: The organization helps connect individuals and families with local groups that need labor, even for just a few hours.

  • And the holidays may afford more time for volunteering.

If volunteering is not your thing: You can also support Honeycomb volunteers through the Holiday Cheer Challenge happening this Saturday in the Loop.

If you go: Register and buy tickets ($65-$120) to:

  • Meet at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at 2pm for snacks
  • Run all over downtown doing things like singing carols, giving thank you notes to city workers and performing scenes from the Nutcracker.
  • Raise money for the organization in the meantime.
