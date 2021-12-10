On Sunday night, the Bears travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in primetime. Some Bears fans are hoping the league reconsiders.
Why it matters: The Bears (4-8) are so disappointing that fans want the NFL to take the game off primetime Sunday Night Football for fear of embarrassment. Let that sink in.
- The NFL and NBC have the ability to flex games in and out of primetime late in the season to make sure they broadcast relevant games.
What they're saying: "The rest of the slate is meh with some lopsided matchups," writes Bears reporter Brad Biggs. "Basically, there isn’t another game on the schedule that was even semi-appealing to the NFL, so the league stuck with the largest television market that has only one team — Chicago."
By the numbers: Recent stats explain why Bears fans want out.
- Since 2011, the Bears are 3-20 against the Packers.
- Head coach Matt Nagy is 1-6 against Green Bay.
- General manager Ryan Pace is 2-11.
- Chairman George McCaskey is 3-18.
Stat du jour: The last time the Bears won at Lambeau Field was Thanksgiving 2015.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.