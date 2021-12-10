Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

On Sunday night, the Bears travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in primetime. Some Bears fans are hoping the league reconsiders.

Why it matters: The Bears (4-8) are so disappointing that fans want the NFL to take the game off primetime Sunday Night Football for fear of embarrassment. Let that sink in.

The NFL and NBC have the ability to flex games in and out of primetime late in the season to make sure they broadcast relevant games.

What they're saying: "The rest of the slate is meh with some lopsided matchups," writes Bears reporter Brad Biggs. "Basically, there isn’t another game on the schedule that was even semi-appealing to the NFL, so the league stuck with the largest television market that has only one team — Chicago."

By the numbers: Recent stats explain why Bears fans want out.

Since 2011, the Bears are 3-20 against the Packers.

Head coach Matt Nagy is 1-6 against Green Bay.

General manager Ryan Pace is 2-11.

Chairman George McCaskey is 3-18.

Stat du jour: The last time the Bears won at Lambeau Field was Thanksgiving 2015.