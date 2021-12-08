Most commonly confiscated items at O'Hare

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Despite two decades of tightened carry-on rules, airline passengers at O'Hare continue to try to bring prohibited stuff on planes. Especially weapons.

Why it matters: First, it's kind of scary. But second, these weapons can get passengers in trouble and hold up already long holiday travel lines.

Zooming in: We asked the Transportation Security Administration for a list of the most commonly stopped items at O'Hare (outside of oversized liquids) in 2020.

Most common: "Firearms, stun guns/cattle prods/shocking devices, switchblade-type knives, double-edged type knives and fireworks."

Found less often, but still prohibited: "Ammunition, BB guns/pellet guns, axes/hatchets, firearm replicas/toy guns, throwing stars, brass knuckles and bows/arrows."

Party trick: At your next gathering (or virtual cocktail hour), use the TSA's approved items list for a game called, "Can you bring this on a plane?" Real items on the list:

🥃 Alcohol over 140 proof? NO

🦴 Artificial skeleton bones? YES

🐻 Something called bear bangers? NO

🍼 Breast milk? YES