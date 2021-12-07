15 mins ago - News
Darkest days are here ... but not for long
Monica Eng
House at night.
The sun sets so early these days but things will start getting better tomorrow. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Like a lot of Chicagoans we've been discombobulated by our super early sunsets that start at 4:19 p.m. these days. Ugh!

Why it matters: Lack of daylight can throw off your circadian rhythms, not to mention outdoor exercise plans.

  • But short days are especially hard for those with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

The good news: Sunsets start getting later starting tomorrow — even if it's just by a few seconds.

  • And by next Tuesday, Chicago's sunset officially moves to 4:20 pm.

Yes, but: For those who wake before the sunrise (like Axios reporters), the days won't actually start feeling longer until sunrise and sunset expand again on Dec. 22.

Tips: Until then, try to sneak some natural daylight into your work day.

