Darkest days are here ... but not for long
Like a lot of Chicagoans we've been discombobulated by our super early sunsets that start at 4:19 p.m. these days. Ugh!
Why it matters: Lack of daylight can throw off your circadian rhythms, not to mention outdoor exercise plans.
- But short days are especially hard for those with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).
The good news: Sunsets start getting later starting tomorrow — even if it's just by a few seconds.
- And by next Tuesday, Chicago's sunset officially moves to 4:20 pm.
Yes, but: For those who wake before the sunrise (like Axios reporters), the days won't actually start feeling longer until sunrise and sunset expand again on Dec. 22.
Tips: Until then, try to sneak some natural daylight into your work day.
- Reach out to pals affected by SAD.
- And maybe give them light boxes for the holidays.
