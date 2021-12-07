Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Darkest days are here ... but not for long

Like a lot of Chicagoans we've been discombobulated by our super early sunsets that start at 4:19 p.m. these days. Ugh!

Why it matters: Lack of daylight can throw off your circadian rhythms, not to mention outdoor exercise plans.

But short days are especially hard for those with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

The good news: Sunsets start getting later starting tomorrow — even if it's just by a few seconds.

And by next Tuesday, Chicago's sunset officially moves to 4:20 pm.

Yes, but: For those who wake before the sunrise (like Axios reporters), the days won't actually start feeling longer until sunrise and sunset expand again on Dec. 22.

Tips: Until then, try to sneak some natural daylight into your work day.