Bears no match for Cardinals
Justin Kaufmann
A photo of a coach on the sidelines of a football game.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy during the loss. Photo: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the last two weeks, the Bears had the chance to compare themselves against the best and worst teams in the NFC. After a blowout loss to the NFC-leading Cardinals yesterday at Soldier Field, it's clear the Bears are closer to the worst.

  • Chicago turned the ball over four times and let Kyler Murray and the Cardinals work with a short field the entire game in a 33-22 loss.

Why it matters: The Bears dropped to 4-8 and are all but mathematically eliminated from postseason play.

MVP: Running back David Montgomery, who totaled 141 yards and scored a touchdown.

LVP: Quarterback Andy Dalton threw four interceptions, but three were either tipped or bad drops. It's the most interceptions by a Bears QB since 2016.

Play of the game: For the Bears? Oh, there weren't any. They did control time of possession, but came away with just seven first half points.

What's next: The Bears play the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.

