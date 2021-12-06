In the last two weeks, the Bears had the chance to compare themselves against the best and worst teams in the NFC. After a blowout loss to the NFC-leading Cardinals yesterday at Soldier Field, it's clear the Bears are closer to the worst.
- Chicago turned the ball over four times and let Kyler Murray and the Cardinals work with a short field the entire game in a 33-22 loss.
Why it matters: The Bears dropped to 4-8 and are all but mathematically eliminated from postseason play.
MVP: Running back David Montgomery, who totaled 141 yards and scored a touchdown.
LVP: Quarterback Andy Dalton threw four interceptions, but three were either tipped or bad drops. It's the most interceptions by a Bears QB since 2016.
Play of the game: For the Bears? Oh, there weren't any. They did control time of possession, but came away with just seven first half points.
What's next: The Bears play the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.