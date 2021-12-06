Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

In the last two weeks, the Bears had the chance to compare themselves against the best and worst teams in the NFC. After a blowout loss to the NFC-leading Cardinals yesterday at Soldier Field, it's clear the Bears are closer to the worst.

Chicago turned the ball over four times and let Kyler Murray and the Cardinals work with a short field the entire game in a 33-22 loss.

Why it matters: The Bears dropped to 4-8 and are all but mathematically eliminated from postseason play.

MVP: Running back David Montgomery, who totaled 141 yards and scored a touchdown.

LVP: Quarterback Andy Dalton threw four interceptions, but three were either tipped or bad drops. It's the most interceptions by a Bears QB since 2016.

Play of the game: For the Bears? Oh, there weren't any. They did control time of possession, but came away with just seven first half points.

What's next: The Bears play the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football.