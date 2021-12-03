Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chicago celebrates the last Bandcamp Friday of 2021

Chicago singer/songwriter Tasha. Photo: Alexa Viscius

Today's Bandcamp Friday is the last in 2021.

Why it matters: On Bandcamp Fridays, the music site doesn't charge hosting fees and gives almost all proceeds back to artists.

Created to help offset pandemic losses for musicians, it gives local musicians a place to sell their music directly to fans.

By the numbers: Since March 2020, Bandcamp reports it brought in $40 million for local artists on Bandcamp Fridays alone.

A few recommendations of great Chicago artists selling their work today:

🎧 Rich Jones has come a long way from hosting rap shows at the old Tonic Room in Lincoln Park. Jones is still producing high quality R&B but his music has matured.

🥁 Makaya McCraven embodies the future of Chicago jazz, high praise in a town where jazz used to reign supreme.

🎸 Half Gringa (aka Izzy Olive) serves up great Chicago indie-rock in her new album, Sevenwater.

🎙 Tasha is one of Chicago's best up-and-coming singer/songwriters. She just put out a brand new album today!

🌊 No list would be complete without the hard driving rock and roll produced by Meat Wave.

Go deeper: A complete list of 2021 recommendations, per Chicago Reader.