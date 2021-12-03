Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Welcome to our list of locally sourced, Chicago-themed gifts that will roll out over the next 12 days.

Today: Minted (Frango-flavored) imperial stout from Hop Butcher For The World brewery in Darien.

Why: For a lot of Chicagoans, Christmas wouldn't be the same without a box of Marshall Field's Frango Mints (sorry, I will NEVER say Macy's Frango Mints — not even if there's a fire!). This could start a fun new grown-up tradition.

The price: $19.99 for a 4-pint pack.

The experience: Tribune beer writer Josh Noel says it better, but I adored the choco-minty nose, the rich mouthfeel and the lingering not-too-sweet Frango finish.

Be careful: This sucker packs 10.5% alcohol, which means I feel quite drunk as I write this.

Best for: Beer geeks who can appreciate the Frango connection.

Where to get it: Hop Butcher retail locations, though Minted is expected to sell out in a few days.