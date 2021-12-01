Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's been 30 years since Chicago's Material Issue released its first major-label album "International Pop Overthrow."

A new film, premiering tomorrow at Lincoln Hall, captures that moment in time.

Why it matters: The Chicago pop trio was one of the first local bands to sign to a major label in the 1990s, starting a frenzy that saw the rise of Smashing Pumpkins, Urge Overkill and Liz Phair.

On film: "Out of Time: The Material Issue Story" features live performances and interviews with band members, producers, engineers and local luminaries like Metro owner Joe Shanahan.

What they're saying: "Few bands really impacted Chicago as Material Issue did," filmmaker Balin Schneider tells Axios.

"The 90's Chicago music scene was this gritty place with a family at the core of it. All these bands were highly competitive but at the end of the day all of them were trying to help each other out - Material Issue were the initiators for this."

How it ended: Material Issue followed up with two more LPs but never matched the success of that first album before frontman Jim Ellison died by suicide in 1996.

"Jim Ellison, to me, was one of the best songwriters of his generation," says Schneider. "He wrote three (four if you include the posthumous release) really tremendous albums."

What's next: Catch the film and a live concert by surviving band members Thursday night at Lincoln Hall.