Map of the best bathrooms in downtown Chicago

Data: Axios Chicago readers; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

Thanks again to the readers who shared their secret downtown public bathroom spots last month.

In response to requests, we've mapped the locations above with an interactive version here.

🧻 Perfect for the next time you're near the Loop and really need to … make a pit stop.