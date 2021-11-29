37 mins ago - Things to Do
Hanukkah 2021 events in Chicago
Monica Eng
Lakeview and other communities around Chicago celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with public menorah lightings.
Lakeview and other communities around Chicago celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with public menorah lightings. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The first night of Hanukkah featured lighting ceremonies around the Chicago area Sunday evening, but there are plenty more Hanukkah activities to enjoy over the next seven nights.

