Hanukkah 2021 events in Chicago
The first night of Hanukkah featured lighting ceremonies around the Chicago area Sunday evening, but there are plenty more Hanukkah activities to enjoy over the next seven nights.
- Chanukah Wonderland at Northbrook Court: Menorah making and donut decorating through Tuesday.
- Herschel and the Hanukkah Goblins: Children's play at the Strawdog Theatre on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 12.
- Grand Menorah Lighting and Hanukkah Celebration at the Roosevelt Collection Shops Lakeview Gallagher Way lighting on Dec. 5.
- Menorah Lighting at NEWCITY shopping center with Chabad Lincoln Park on Dec. 5.
- 8th Night 8th Light celebration at Gallagher Way on Dec. 5.
- 8 Crazy Nights pop up bar in Wrigleyville: Hanukkah-themed cocktails, latke specials, brisket egg rolls and challah grilled cheese sandwiches served with tomato soup. The bar will revert back to the Graystone Tavern in early January.
