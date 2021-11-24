Joanne Lee Molinaro's "The Korean Vegan Cookbook" has dominated national foodie conversations and bestseller lists this fall.
Why it matters: The Chicagoan has further broadened the appeal of veganism and Korean cuisine by unexpectedly melding them at a time when both eating styles — especially veganism — are exploding in the U.S.
But the former LaSalle Street law partner has given the eating styles an extra boost with her charisma, passion and mad storytelling skills.
🥦 Thanksgiving challenge: When Molinaro first suggested a plant-based Thanksgiving to her family a few years ago, she says she got pushback — but they finally agreed.
- "And everyone contributed, just like we always do. And it was absolutely effing BRILLIANT!! In fact, it was so good, we decided to do it again for Christmas just a month later," she wrote on social media.
What will she cook this week? Molinaro kindly shared this year's menu with Axios.
- You can find most of the recipes in her cookbook or the new Korean Vegan meal planner app.
🍛 Starters: Egg rolls and buchimgae (vegetable pancakes)
🍜 Mains: Japchae glass noodles with veggies, galbi (using mushrooms and onions instead of the usual grilled beef). "Not the version my mom makes, lol," Molinaro notes.
🍝 Sides: Mac & Cheese "for the 'American contingent," plus kimchi stew, biscuits and pasta for her husband Anthony, "the recent Italian-American addition to the family."
🥧 Dessert: Paht bbang (sweet red bean bread), pecan paht pie and eclair cake.
