Earlier this week, Axios wrote about the price of Thanksgiving rising with inflation.

By the numbers: The national price for an average Thanksgiving dinner came out to $65.42 — a 15% jump from 2020.

Yes, but: Here in Chicago, those same groceries at a local Aldi cost about $49.73 before tax, even with a whole bag of onions and a pound of butter.

Still, this is Chicago, so there are some missing items not represented:

Labor: According to Indeed.com, a chef earns around $60 an hour. So let's say $250 without tips. And that doesn't include the cleanup.

Total for a true Chicago Thanksgiving: $673.46.

That doesn't include the Frango mints.

Finally: No "price of Thanksgiving" story is complete without calculating the loss of dignity when you get seated at the kids' table in your 40s.