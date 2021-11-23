Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

If you haven't booked your holiday meal at the Walnut Room yet, good luck.

You won't find much availability on the reservation site until early January.

Yes, but: You can still take a picture of the "great tree" from outside the Walnut Room and enjoy the holiday windows on State Street.

There are still some tickets left for the $40 Shrek-themed Drag Brunch in the Walnut Room this month.

As an alternative, try a holiday high tea at fancy hotels and restaurants nearby.

The Zoo Lights light show on the lawn at Lincoln Park Zoo is still free but other attractions now cost money. Photo: Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Zoo Lights in Lincoln Park Zoo still has plenty of space, but the event also comes with more fees that you might remember.

Mondays and Tuesdays are still free but other nights cost $5 for admission.

You can still enjoy the light show and socially distant photo-ops with Santa without paying (if you take your own pic), but entrance to attractions like the light maze and s'mores station will cost you.

Adult-only nights like Brew Lights and Holidaze also require special tickets, so check the zoo calendar before going.

like Brew Lights and Holidaze also require special tickets, so check the zoo calendar before going. Budget revelers should eat first, take phone pics and dig up those old 3-D glasses from last year.

Safety note: Both the Walnut Room and Lincoln Park Zoo require all visitors to wear masks indoors except when actively eating.