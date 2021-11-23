7 hours ago - Things to Do
Holiday tips: Walnut Room and Zoo Lights
Monica Eng
Christmas tree
The great tree in Macy's Walnut Room attracts thousands of visitors every holiday season and this season is no exception. Reservations are almost totally full for the holidays. Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Macy's

If you haven't booked your holiday meal at the Walnut Room yet, good luck.

Yes, but: You can still take a picture of the "great tree" from outside the Walnut Room and enjoy the holiday windows on State Street.

Christmas decorations in lights.
The Zoo Lights light show on the lawn at Lincoln Park Zoo is still free but other attractions now cost money. Photo: Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Zoo Lights in Lincoln Park Zoo still has plenty of space, but the event also comes with more fees that you might remember.

  • Mondays and Tuesdays are still free but other nights cost $5 for admission.
  • You can still enjoy the light show and socially distant photo-ops with Santa without paying (if you take your own pic), but entrance to attractions like the light maze and s'mores station will cost you.
  • Adult-only nights like Brew Lights and Holidaze also require special tickets, so check the zoo calendar before going.
  • Budget revelers should eat first, take phone pics and dig up those old 3-D glasses from last year.

Safety note: Both the Walnut Room and Lincoln Park Zoo require all visitors to wear masks indoors except when actively eating.

