11 hours ago - News
Chicago gets top marks for LGBTQ policies
Monica Eng
Data: Human Rights Campaign Foundation; Graphic: Monica Eng/Axios
Data: Human Rights Campaign Foundation; Graphic: Monica Eng/Axios

A prominent LGBTQ advocacy group gives Chicago top marks for its policies and practices on LGBTQ equality in city employment, law, law enforcement and leadership.

Why it matters: The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual Municipal Equality Index measures factors that significantly affect quality of life for the LGBTQ community.

  • A low score can hamper a city's ability to attract talented workers.

Big city winners: Chicago scored a perfect 100 alongside other metropolises including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Boston, Detroit, Tampa, St. Louis and Denver.

Zooming in: Other Illinois cities did not fare so well and were dinged for specific shortcomings.

  • Champaign, 94, lost points for municipal employment policies and leadership.
  • Rockford, 89, got dinged on equality policies in municipal services.
  • Aurora, 83, lost points for municipal workplace policies and services.
  • Peoria, 74, Naperville, 70, Joliet, 65, and Carbondale, 49, all scored low for LGBTQ inclusivity in municipal workplaces, services, law enforcement and leadership.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more