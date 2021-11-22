Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Human Rights Campaign Foundation; Graphic: Monica Eng/Axios

A prominent LGBTQ advocacy group gives Chicago top marks for its policies and practices on LGBTQ equality in city employment, law, law enforcement and leadership.

Why it matters: The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual Municipal Equality Index measures factors that significantly affect quality of life for the LGBTQ community.

A low score can hamper a city's ability to attract talented workers.

Big city winners: Chicago scored a perfect 100 alongside other metropolises including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Boston, Detroit, Tampa, St. Louis and Denver.

Zooming in: Other Illinois cities did not fare so well and were dinged for specific shortcomings.