Chicago gets top marks for LGBTQ policies
A prominent LGBTQ advocacy group gives Chicago top marks for its policies and practices on LGBTQ equality in city employment, law, law enforcement and leadership.
Why it matters: The Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual Municipal Equality Index measures factors that significantly affect quality of life for the LGBTQ community.
- A low score can hamper a city's ability to attract talented workers.
Big city winners: Chicago scored a perfect 100 alongside other metropolises including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Boston, Detroit, Tampa, St. Louis and Denver.
Zooming in: Other Illinois cities did not fare so well and were dinged for specific shortcomings.
- Champaign, 94, lost points for municipal employment policies and leadership.
- Rockford, 89, got dinged on equality policies in municipal services.
- Aurora, 83, lost points for municipal workplace policies and services.
- Peoria, 74, Naperville, 70, Joliet, 65, and Carbondale, 49, all scored low for LGBTQ inclusivity in municipal workplaces, services, law enforcement and leadership.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.