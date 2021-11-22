Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Bears gave up a late 4th quarter touchdown to lose at home to the Ravens, 16-13. Their fifth loss in a row drops the Bears to 3-7.

Starting quarterback Justin Fields left the game in the 3rd quarter with an apparent rib injury.

MVP: Robert Quinn. The outside linebacker has some big shoes to fill now that Khalil Mack is out for the season. Quinn took little time to establish himself as the leader on this defense with two sacks in the first two drives. He ended the game with 3.5 sacks.

LVP: The Bears secondary was lousy against backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, including a huge busted coverage at end of game that set up the Ravens for the winning touchdown.

But don't just pin this loss on backup safeties. The Bears offense was terrible under both quarterbacks, although Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes.

Next: The Bears play the Lions on Thanksgiving.