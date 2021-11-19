Navigating Chicago's holiday hoopla
Like it or not, Christmas has arrived in Chicago before Thanksgiving — and more winter holiday events roll in this weekend.
- Hey, we don't make the holiday rules, we just help you navigate 'em.
Our picks for weekend tree lighting ceremonies:
- Chillest: Wrigley Building Centennial Plaza tonight at 4pm.
- Most tuneful: Millennium Park tonight at 6pm featuring opera, mariachi and music from DJ Selah Say.
- Warmest: Hilton Hotel Lobby tonight at 4pm
- Most crowded: Grand tree-lighting parade on Michigan Ave. Saturday at 5:30pm
If you go to Saturday's Festival of Lights Parade on Michigan Avenue:
- Eat in advance or face long lines.
- Think about taking public transportation.
- Arrive early and bundle up.
- Consider booking a hotel nearby.
Alternatives: Check out pre- or post-parade events like:
- The Lights Festival Lane fair in Pioneer Court with booths, family activities and Santa photos Saturday from 11am - 4pm.
- Watch the TV broadcast of the parade Sunday night at 6pm.
- Stroll the Millennium Park Art Market starting at 3pm today.
More merriment: The Christkindl Markets in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville both open today at 11am.
- The Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon opens today to people with reservations.
- The Walnut Room in Macy's is already getting booked up for tree-side meals.
Next week: Our complete guide to navigating more Chicago holiday events.
