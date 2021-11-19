11 hours ago - Things to Do
Navigating Chicago's holiday hoopla
Monica Eng
Big Christmas tree
The Millennium Park Christmas Tree in 2019. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

Like it or not, Christmas has arrived in Chicago before Thanksgiving — and more winter holiday events roll in this weekend.

  • Hey, we don't make the holiday rules, we just help you navigate 'em.
  • We'll have more tips on holiday events all month. Write to us with your by emailing [email protected]

Our picks for weekend tree lighting ceremonies:

If you go to Saturday's Festival of Lights Parade on Michigan Avenue:

  • Eat in advance or face long lines.
  • Think about taking public transportation.
  • Arrive early and bundle up.
  • Consider booking a hotel nearby.

Alternatives: Check out pre- or post-parade events like:

More merriment: The Christkindl Markets in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville both open today at 11am.

Next week: Our complete guide to navigating more Chicago holiday events.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more