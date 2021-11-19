Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Like it or not, Christmas has arrived in Chicago before Thanksgiving — and more winter holiday events roll in this weekend.

Hey, we don't make the holiday rules, we just help you navigate 'em.

We'll have more tips on holiday events all month. Write to us with your by emailing [email protected]

Our picks for weekend tree lighting ceremonies:

If you go to Saturday's Festival of Lights Parade on Michigan Avenue:

Eat in advance or face long lines.

Think about taking public transportation.

Arrive early and bundle up.

Consider booking a hotel nearby.

Alternatives: Check out pre- or post-parade events like:

The Lights Festival Lane fair in Pioneer Court with booths, family activities and Santa photos Saturday from 11am - 4pm.

Watch the TV broadcast of the parade Sunday night at 6pm.

Stroll the Millennium Park Art Market starting at 3pm today.

More merriment: The Christkindl Markets in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville both open today at 11am.

The Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon opens today to people with reservations.

The Walnut Room in Macy's is already getting booked up for tree-side meals.

Next week: Our complete guide to navigating more Chicago holiday events.