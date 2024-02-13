Boston metro area vacancies among lowest in 20 years

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cutline: Data: Census Bureau; Note: Only includes vacant housing units that are for sale; Chart: Axios Visuals

Just 0.4% of Boston metro area homes were vacant and for sale at the end of 2023, per the latest quarterly census data.

Why it matters: The percentage of homes that are vacant is one way to gauge the tightness of the housing market, Axios' Matt Phillips writes.

What's happening: Home vacancies in Greater Boston have hovered below 1% for most of the last decade.

While homeowner vacancies slightly increased between 2020 and 2022, home sale prices remain as high as ever, according to the 2023 Greater Boston Housing Report Card.

Rental vacancies still dropped in 2022.

The big picture: Low inventory is enticing U.S. homebuilders to ramp up new construction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

U.S. homeowner vacancies in the fourth quarter remained near the lowest on record, at 0.9%.

Yes, but: Experts say the nation needs to build a mix of housing, and more of it, to overcome a major home shortage.

A flood of new, typically pricey apartments are hitting metros across the country.

Zoom in: Permits for new housing construction increased in Greater Boston over the last decade, but the region's housing stock remains limited and expensive.

"Streetcar" suburbs such as Newton, Dedham and Arlington permitted the least, and suburban residents in several communities have fiercely opposed the state's efforts to boost multi-family housing near train stops over the past couple of years.

There's one major exception among "streetcar" suburbs: Medford permitted the highest percentage wise among all Massachusetts cities and towns, per the housing report card.

Meanwhile, in Boston and other major cities, plans to add much-needed housing include redeveloping old office space.