Boston metro area vacancies among lowest in 20 years
Just 0.4% of Boston metro area homes were vacant and for sale at the end of 2023, per the latest quarterly census data.
Why it matters: The percentage of homes that are vacant is one way to gauge the tightness of the housing market, Axios' Matt Phillips writes.
What's happening: Home vacancies in Greater Boston have hovered below 1% for most of the last decade.
- While homeowner vacancies slightly increased between 2020 and 2022, home sale prices remain as high as ever, according to the 2023 Greater Boston Housing Report Card.
- Rental vacancies still dropped in 2022.
The big picture: Low inventory is enticing U.S. homebuilders to ramp up new construction, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.
- U.S. homeowner vacancies in the fourth quarter remained near the lowest on record, at 0.9%.
Yes, but: Experts say the nation needs to build a mix of housing, and more of it, to overcome a major home shortage.
- A flood of new, typically pricey apartments are hitting metros across the country.
Zoom in: Permits for new housing construction increased in Greater Boston over the last decade, but the region's housing stock remains limited and expensive.
- "Streetcar" suburbs such as Newton, Dedham and Arlington permitted the least, and suburban residents in several communities have fiercely opposed the state's efforts to boost multi-family housing near train stops over the past couple of years.
- There's one major exception among "streetcar" suburbs: Medford permitted the highest percentage wise among all Massachusetts cities and towns, per the housing report card.
Meanwhile, in Boston and other major cities, plans to add much-needed housing include redeveloping old office space.
