Greater Boston home sales slow, but prices don't let up

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

High mortgage rates have all but frozen the U.S. housing market, Axios' Sami Sparber writes.

Why it matters: The "lock-in effect" is real. As one real estate agent put it, 2023 was "the year your first home accidentally became your forever home."

Many people are interested in moving, but not to swap their 3% interest rate for 7-8%, Minnesota-based Jake Hlebain tells Axios.

Driving the news: The Boston area's median monthly home prices stalled at $685,000 in October, still far higher than the national median of $413,874, per Redfin.

Single-family home sales in October fell to their lowest monthly total since 2011, with a record-high median price of $829,950, per the Greater Boston Association of Realtors' monthly report.

Zoom in: Home sales for condos and multi-family homes also fell in October, while median prices continued to increase.

Between the lines: The state's plan to accelerate multi-family housing production near train stations stalled amid backlash from residents in several suburbs, prompting the Healey administration to impose new penalties for noncompliance.

The Healey administration announced last week that Lexington and Salem became the first two municipalities to be certified under the MBTA Communities Law, per StreetsBlog Mass.

Zoom out: Across the country, it got even harder for first-timers to make the leap to homeownership this year.

You now have to earn $115,000 a year to afford a typical house, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

What we're watching: Mortgage rates would need to slide significantly to loosen homeowners' golden handcuffs and boost listing activity, real estate experts say.