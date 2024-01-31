1 hour ago - Business

Union membership slipping in Massachusetts

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Note: Values are not seasonally adjusted; Chart: Axios Visuals
The share of Massachusetts workers who are members of a union has fallen over the last decade, though not as drastically as the rest of the country.

Driving the news: 10% of the national workforce was part of a union in 2023, down from 10.1% in 2022 and a high of 20.1% in 1983, the first year the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported comparable figures.

  • 14.4 million workers were union members in 2023, up from 14.3 million in 2022 — but the percentage fell because the workforce grew at a faster rate than union membership.

The big picture: The slight drop in the union membership rate came during a year of significant action for Big Labor, including:

Context: The drop also came despite approval of unions in 2022 reaching its highest point since 1965, according to Gallup.

Zoom in: 32.5% of public-sector workers were members of unions in 2023, compared with 6% of private workers.

