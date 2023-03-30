Fenway Park has been upgraded for the 2023 Red Sox season

When fans pour into Fenway Park Thursday, they’ll find a revamped kids concourse, new field lighting, additional pitch clocks, larger 18-inch bases and other fixes to improve the game day experience.

Driving the news: The Boston Red Sox are kicking off their season against the Baltimore Orioles. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:10pm and the game will be broadcast on NESN.

The Red Sox locker rooms got the ultimate facelift with 16 television displays and new maple lockers.

The lockers have more storage space, power and USB charging stations and a safe.

Why it matters: Tourists from all over the world come to Boston to see the historic 111-year-old baseball stadium, even when the home team’s not doing so hot.

Each home game generates about $6.5 million in both direct and indirect tourism spending, according to a Red Sox report.

What they’re saying: “The city just feels great when the Sox are home and when they’re playing and when they’re playing well,” says John Borders IV, the city’s director of tourism, sports and entertainment.

State of play: The Red Sox are hoping for a better season than in 2022, when the team finished last in its division.But optimism is low following shortstop Xander Bogaerts’ departure to the San Diego Padres and a slew of injuries.

All eyes are on first baseman Triston Casas, the Red Sox's No. 2 prospect who was considered perhaps Boston's best hitter in spring training.

Another player to watch is 29-year-old outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who comes from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. He drew praise for taking a fastball from veteran Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton deep earlier this week in the final spring training game, hitting his first home run for Boston. (Here’s the likely roster.)

The new pitching cage is alongside the “Home Run Challenge” VR cage at Fenway. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Perhaps the silver lining is that the team’s lackluster performance has driven down the crowds in the past decade, making seats more available and cheaper.

K-12 and college students can get tickets for just $9.

Yes, but: Red Sox chairman Tom Werner says don’t count out the team just yet.

“Any time we don’t make it to [the playoffs]… it’s a disappointment. We know that, but we have definitely turned the page,” he said. “It’s been a great vibe with spring training all of March, and [we’re] looking forward to getting going here on Thursday.”

Go deeper:

More photos

In light of Major League Baseball rule changes, the Red Sox added 18-inch bases in the infield, decreasing the distance between bases by 4.5 inches from first base to second and second base to third. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The tunnel from the clubhouse to the dugout has new LED light fixtures and other upgrades. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios