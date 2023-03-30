2 hours ago - Sports

Boston Red Sox have the priciest games to attend in the league

Steph Solis
Data: Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index; Chart: Axios Visuals
The team’s performance in recent years may have lowered prices, but we still pay the most compared to the rest of the country.

Driving the news: A trip for four to Fenway Park, plus parking, will set you back some $385, according to the Team Marketing Report Fan Cost Index. That’s the highest estimate in the major leagues.

  • The estimate is based on the price of four tickets, parking for one car, two hats, two beers, four hot dogs and four sodas as of May 2022.

Why it matters: This is your reminder to never drive to a Red Sox game. If the cost isn’t a deal-breaker, the traffic should be.

By the numbers: The Red Sox game estimate blows the national average of $256 out of the water.

  • The Chicago Cubs had the second-highest estimate at $365. At the other end of the spectrum was the Arizona Diamondbacks at $152.
