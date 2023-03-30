Tasty new menu items at Fenway Park

Crispy avocado fries, left, and a nacho helmet bowl, right. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The Red Sox have added avocado fries, gluten-free pizza and other new items to Fenway Park’s menu.

Driving the news: Check out some other new menu items.

🍿 Cheddar and caramel popcorn

The chopped cheese — Savenor’s beef, American cheese, lettuce and Thousand Island dressing on a sub roll

🍹 The non-alcoholic Pain(less) Killer — Coco Lopez coconut cream, pineapple, orange juice and nutmeg

Our thought bubble: The crispy avocado fries were tasty enough to enjoy and tell yourself that you’re being healthy.

Meanwhile, the surrounding restaurants are ringing in Opening Day with their own events.

Bleacher Bar: Here, you can sip a beer at the edge of the stadium without buying a ticket.

Doors will open at 9am. There will be a DJ from 11am - 2:30pm.

Game On!: Doors open at 9am. Patrons can order food and play corn hole ahead of the game.

The bar plans to have a DJ from 10am- 2pm, as well as from 4pm-8pm.

Lansdowne: Find stellar views of the park across the street. Doors open at 9am. Lansdowne will have postgame live music.