These are Fenway Park's theme nights

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale walks to the pitchers mound upon arriving to Fenway Park on March 28, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Fenway Parkโ€™s theme nights let fans celebrate common ground with one another while they cheer on (or curse out) the Red Sox.

Here are some of this seasonโ€™s home game events.

Heritage and identity

๐Ÿงฉ Autism Acceptance Day: Saturday, April 1. Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles.

Womenโ€™s celebrations April 3. Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

AAPI celebration: Wednesday, May 3. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.

๐Ÿ• Jewish Heritage celebration: Tuesday, May 30. Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds.

๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡ท Greek celebration: Thursday, June 1. Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds.

๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฑ Polish celebration: Monday, June 12. Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies.

๐Ÿณ๏ธโ€๐ŸŒˆPride celebration: Tuesday, June 13. Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies.

Girls of Summer: Wednesday, June 14. Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies.

Juneteenth celebration: Sunday, June 18. Red Sox play the New York Yankees.

๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ท Puerto Rican celebration: Tuesday, July 25. Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves.

Disability Pride: Wednesday, July 26. Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves.

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ India celebration: Tuesday, Aug. 8. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.

๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ด Dominican Republic celebration Thursday, August 10. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡น Italian celebration Tuesday, Aug. 29. Red Sox play the Houston Astros.

Hispanic celebration: Thursday, Sept. 14. Red Sox play the New York Yankees.

๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช Irish celebration, Sunday, Sept. 24. Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox.

Fandom

๐ŸŽฌ Cocomelon celebration: Sunday, April 16. Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels.

๐Ÿช Star Wars celebration: Thursday, May 4. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays. (Also, EMS Appreciation Day.)

๐Ÿ“บ Sesame Street Day: Sunday, Sept. 10. Red Sox plays the Baltimore Orioles.

Fangirl Fantasy: Haylor Night: Friday, April 27. Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians.

๐ŸŒฎ Taco & Tequila Fest: Saturday, April 29. Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians.

โ›ณ๏ธ Gold Night: Friday, May 12. Red Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Indiana Jones event: Wednesday, June 28. Red Sox play the Seattle Marlins.

โŒ XSet: Wednesday, July 5. Red Sox play the Texas Rangers.

Fan Expo: Friday, Aug. 4. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.

๐ŸŽถ Country Fest: Monday, Aug. 7. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.

๐ŸŽถ Jerry Day: Wednesday, Aug. 9. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.

๐Ÿง™ Harry Potter Day: Saturday, Sept. 9. Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles.

๐Ÿบ Fenway Beer Fest: Saturday, Sept. 23. Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox.

Work & School

๐Ÿ’ผ Sports and entertainment career fair: Tuesday April 4. Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

๐ŸŽ“ Class of 2023 nights:

Tuesday, April 4. Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Friday, April 14. Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels.

Friday, May 12. Red Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wednesday, May 31. Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds

๐ŸŽ“ Boston College event: Friday, April 28. Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians.

๐Ÿš” Law Enforcement Appreciation: Tuesday, May 2. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.

๐Ÿš‘ EMS Appreciation Day: Thursday, May 4. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays. (Also, Star Wars Day.)

๐ŸŽ“ Suffolk University event: Tuesday, May 16. Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners.

๐Ÿฉบ Nurse night: Wednesday, May 17. Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners.

๐ŸŽ“ UMass Amherst event: Friday, June 2. Red Sox plays the Tampa Bay Rays.

๐ŸŽ“ Harvard University event: Tuesday, Sept. 26. Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays.

๐ŸŽ“ Babson College event: Wednesday, Sept. 27. Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays.

๐Ÿฅ Health care appreciation days:

Saturday April 15. Red Sox play the Los Angele Angels.

Thursday, June 29. Red Sox play the Miami Marlins.

Thursday, July 6. Red Sox play the Texas Rangers.

Wednesday Aug. 30. Red Sox play the Houston Astros.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 Red Sox play the New York Yankees.

๐Ÿ“š Educator Appreciation Days: