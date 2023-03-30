These are Fenway Park's theme nights

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale walks to the pitchers mound upon arriving to Fenway Park on March 28, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Fenway Park’s theme nights let fans celebrate common ground with one another while they cheer on (or curse out) the Red Sox.

Here are some of this season’s home game events.

Heritage and identity

🧩 Autism Acceptance Day: Saturday, April 1. Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles.

Women’s celebrations April 3. Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

AAPI celebration: Wednesday, May 3. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.

🕍 Jewish Heritage celebration: Tuesday, May 30. Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds.

🇬🇷 Greek celebration: Thursday, June 1. Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds.

🇵🇱 Polish celebration: Monday, June 12. Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies.

🏳️‍🌈Pride celebration: Tuesday, June 13. Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies.

Girls of Summer: Wednesday, June 14. Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies.

Juneteenth celebration: Sunday, June 18. Red Sox play the New York Yankees.

🇵🇷 Puerto Rican celebration: Tuesday, July 25. Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves.

Disability Pride: Wednesday, July 26. Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves.

🇮🇳 India celebration: Tuesday, Aug. 8. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.

🇩🇴 Dominican Republic celebration Thursday, August 10. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.

🇮🇹 Italian celebration Tuesday, Aug. 29. Red Sox play the Houston Astros.

Hispanic celebration: Thursday, Sept. 14. Red Sox play the New York Yankees.

🇮🇪 Irish celebration, Sunday, Sept. 24. Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox.

Fandom

🎬 Cocomelon celebration: Sunday, April 16. Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels.

🪐 Star Wars celebration: Thursday, May 4. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays. (Also, EMS Appreciation Day.)

📺 Sesame Street Day: Sunday, Sept. 10. Red Sox plays the Baltimore Orioles.

Fangirl Fantasy: Haylor Night: Friday, April 27. Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians.

🌮 Taco & Tequila Fest: Saturday, April 29. Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians.

⛳️ Gold Night: Friday, May 12. Red Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Indiana Jones event: Wednesday, June 28. Red Sox play the Seattle Marlins.

❌ XSet: Wednesday, July 5. Red Sox play the Texas Rangers.

Fan Expo: Friday, Aug. 4. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.

🎶 Country Fest: Monday, Aug. 7. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.

🎶 Jerry Day: Wednesday, Aug. 9. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.

🧙 Harry Potter Day: Saturday, Sept. 9. Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles.

🍺 Fenway Beer Fest: Saturday, Sept. 23. Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox.

Work & School

💼 Sports and entertainment career fair: Tuesday April 4. Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

🎓 Class of 2023 nights:

Tuesday, April 4. Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Friday, April 14. Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels.

Friday, May 12. Red Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wednesday, May 31. Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds

🎓 Boston College event: Friday, April 28. Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians.

🚔 Law Enforcement Appreciation: Tuesday, May 2. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.

🚑 EMS Appreciation Day: Thursday, May 4. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays. (Also, Star Wars Day.)

🎓 Suffolk University event: Tuesday, May 16. Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners.

🩺 Nurse night: Wednesday, May 17. Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners.

🎓 UMass Amherst event: Friday, June 2. Red Sox plays the Tampa Bay Rays.

🎓 Harvard University event: Tuesday, Sept. 26. Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays.

🎓 Babson College event: Wednesday, Sept. 27. Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays.

🏥 Health care appreciation days:

Saturday April 15. Red Sox play the Los Angele Angels.

Thursday, June 29. Red Sox play the Miami Marlins.

Thursday, July 6. Red Sox play the Texas Rangers.

Wednesday Aug. 30. Red Sox play the Houston Astros.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 Red Sox play the New York Yankees.

📚 Educator Appreciation Days: