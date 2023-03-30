These are Fenway Park's theme nights
Fenway Park’s theme nights let fans celebrate common ground with one another while they cheer on (or curse out) the Red Sox.
- Here are some of this season’s home game events.
Heritage and identity
🧩 Autism Acceptance Day: Saturday, April 1. Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles.
Women’s celebrations April 3. Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates.
AAPI celebration: Wednesday, May 3. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.
🕍 Jewish Heritage celebration: Tuesday, May 30. Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds.
🇬🇷 Greek celebration: Thursday, June 1. Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds.
🇵🇱 Polish celebration: Monday, June 12. Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies.
🏳️🌈Pride celebration: Tuesday, June 13. Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies.
Girls of Summer: Wednesday, June 14. Red Sox play the Colorado Rockies.
Juneteenth celebration: Sunday, June 18. Red Sox play the New York Yankees.
🇵🇷 Puerto Rican celebration: Tuesday, July 25. Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves.
Disability Pride: Wednesday, July 26. Red Sox play the Atlanta Braves.
🇮🇳 India celebration: Tuesday, Aug. 8. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.
🇩🇴 Dominican Republic celebration Thursday, August 10. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.
🇮🇹 Italian celebration Tuesday, Aug. 29. Red Sox play the Houston Astros.
Hispanic celebration: Thursday, Sept. 14. Red Sox play the New York Yankees.
🇮🇪 Irish celebration, Sunday, Sept. 24. Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox.
Fandom
🎬 Cocomelon celebration: Sunday, April 16. Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels.
🪐 Star Wars celebration: Thursday, May 4. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays. (Also, EMS Appreciation Day.)
📺 Sesame Street Day: Sunday, Sept. 10. Red Sox plays the Baltimore Orioles.
Fangirl Fantasy: Haylor Night: Friday, April 27. Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians.
🌮 Taco & Tequila Fest: Saturday, April 29. Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians.
⛳️ Gold Night: Friday, May 12. Red Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals.
Indiana Jones event: Wednesday, June 28. Red Sox play the Seattle Marlins.
❌ XSet: Wednesday, July 5. Red Sox play the Texas Rangers.
Fan Expo: Friday, Aug. 4. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.
🎶 Country Fest: Monday, Aug. 7. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.
🎶 Jerry Day: Wednesday, Aug. 9. Red Sox play the Kansas City Royals.
🧙 Harry Potter Day: Saturday, Sept. 9. Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles.
🍺 Fenway Beer Fest: Saturday, Sept. 23. Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox.
Work & School
💼 Sports and entertainment career fair: Tuesday April 4. Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates.
🎓 Class of 2023 nights:
- Tuesday, April 4. Red Sox play the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Friday, April 14. Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels.
- Friday, May 12. Red Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals.
- Wednesday, May 31. Red Sox play the Cincinnati Reds
🎓 Boston College event: Friday, April 28. Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians.
🚔 Law Enforcement Appreciation: Tuesday, May 2. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.
🚑 EMS Appreciation Day: Thursday, May 4. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays. (Also, Star Wars Day.)
🎓 Suffolk University event: Tuesday, May 16. Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners.
🩺 Nurse night: Wednesday, May 17. Red Sox play the Seattle Mariners.
🎓 UMass Amherst event: Friday, June 2. Red Sox plays the Tampa Bay Rays.
🎓 Harvard University event: Tuesday, Sept. 26. Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays.
🎓 Babson College event: Wednesday, Sept. 27. Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays.
🏥 Health care appreciation days:
- Saturday April 15. Red Sox play the Los Angele Angels.
- Thursday, June 29. Red Sox play the Miami Marlins.
- Thursday, July 6. Red Sox play the Texas Rangers.
- Wednesday Aug. 30. Red Sox play the Houston Astros.
- Wednesday, Sept. 13 Red Sox play the New York Yankees.
📚 Educator Appreciation Days:
- Sunday, April 2. Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles.
- Wednesday, April 19. Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins.
- Tuesday May 2. Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Monday, Aug. 28. Red Sox play the Houston Astros.
- Friday, Sept. 22. Red Sox play the Chicago White Sox.
