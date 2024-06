Share on email (opens in new window)

51 mins ago - Things to Do

A person wears a Grindr shirt at the New York City Pride March last year. Photo: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Users on the dating app Grindr picked their favorite LGBTQ+-friendly Atlanta businesses. The big picture: Though Atlanta Pride is commemorated in October, June is recognized nationwide as Pride Month.

Driving the news: Grindr has a bus outfitted with a photo studio for snapping new profile pics, and it'll be at Ansley Square Shopping Center bars on June 12, according to a press release.

Check it out in front of Oscar's, Felix's and Mixx from 8pm-1am on Wednesday night.

The bus will also have free swag and sexual health resources.

Here are the local businesses Grindr users love: