Exclusive: Grindr plans to offer a pocket "gayborhood"

Grindr, the LGBTQ+ dating app, is set to introduce the biggest changes in its 15-year history, promising to deliver a "gayborhood in your pocket." Why it matters: Grindr has been under pressure from both users and investors — changing little in recent years as competitors flooded the market, putting its central role in queer communities at risk.

Catch-up quick: Grindr CEO George Arison told Axios in an exclusive interview that the location-based app will launch a new feature called "Roam" allowing users to temporarily place their profile in a new location ahead of a trip, in order to plan that trip.

He also wants Grindr to connect its users to services, from restaurants to fitness and health professionals, offered with a "Grindr seal of approval."

"Do you want to find a LGBTQ-friendly GP or therapist? Grindr will do that for you," Arison said.

Users will also gain more options to differentiate their profiles: Someone looking for friends in a new city won't have to wade through everyone using the app for casual sex.

The changes are being tested now in several markets and Grindr expects to launch them fully later this year.

The intrigue: For years users had been "hacking" the app by inventing new uses for it — from sourcing travel tips to monkeypox vaccines — even though the app infrastructure itself barely changed.

"We're working to meet our users where they are," Arison said, "We had not added any enhanced features for a number of years."

By the numbers: Grindr has around 13 million monthly active users worldwide, and a market capitalization of around $1.8 billion.

Arison said Grindr's growth markets are Latin America and Asia, but added "In the US, almost 30% of Gen Z adults identify as queer. All of these people will need a tool for connecting with others."

Context: The rise of dating apps changed the face of LGBTQ+ communities made famous by neighborhoods like San Francisco's Castro District or D.C.'s Logan Circle.

What's next: "We are more likely to build curated experiences for our users in the top LGBTQ cities than to create our own accommodation service," Arison said.

"AI will fundamentally change how dating will be done, creating better ways of making connections — and our users will decide exactly how," he said.

"We need to lead them there, through the opportunity to participate in piloting features, and giving users a clear choice of whether they want to use this technology."

Meanwhile: Arison is bullish on the advantages of Grindr's Nov. 2022 listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The firm's 2018 purchase by a Chinese gaming firm was rolled back by U.S. regulators over national security concerns.

"Since we have parted ways with Chinese ownership the business has flourished financially. We are able to protect our users in ways they need: prioritizing their safety and the privacy of their data," he said.

