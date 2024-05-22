Atlanta Dream wins sold-out home opener, 83-78 over the Dallas Wings
The Atlanta Dream won their home opener against the Dallas Wings 83-78 on Tuesday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park.
Why it matters: More eyes than ever are on the Dream — and women's basketball in general, for that matter — after the team made the playoffs last season for the first time in five years.
The big picture: The WNBA is experiencing a surge in popularity thanks to Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 draft pick by Indiana Fever, and a wave of new young players entering the league.
- The Dream's June 21 and Aug. 26 home games against the Indiana Fever will be played at State Farm Arena because their demand exceeds the Gateway Center's 5,000-seat capacity.
Follow the money: StubHub had roughly two dozen tickets available, ranging from $6 to $60, for upper level section seats behind the hoop amid minutes before the game started.
- This comes amid increased prices for Dream tickets after The Dream became the second WNBA team in history to sell out their season tickets.
By the numbers: The Dream opened this season with a 92-81 win over the Los Angeles Sparks last week, but dropped its second game of the season in an 85-88 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.
Fun fact: Atlanta rapper Quavo and former NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson attended Tuesday's game.
What's next: The Dream's next game occurs Sunday at 6pm against the Minnesota Lynx at the Gateway Center.
- And tickets for the Dream's home games against the Fever will go on sale Wednesday.
