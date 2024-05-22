The Atlanta Dream won their home opener against the Dallas Wings 83-78 on Tuesday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park. Why it matters: More eyes than ever are on the Dream — and women's basketball in general, for that matter — after the team made the playoffs last season for the first time in five years.

The big picture: The WNBA is experiencing a surge in popularity thanks to Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 draft pick by Indiana Fever, and a wave of new young players entering the league.

The Dream's June 21 and Aug. 26 home games against the Indiana Fever will be played at State Farm Arena because their demand exceeds the Gateway Center's 5,000-seat capacity.

Follow the money: StubHub had roughly two dozen tickets available, ranging from $6 to $60, for upper level section seats behind the hoop amid minutes before the game started.

This comes amid increased prices for Dream tickets after The Dream became the second WNBA team in history to sell out their season tickets.

By the numbers: The Dream opened this season with a 92-81 win over the Los Angeles Sparks last week, but dropped its second game of the season in an 85-88 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Fun fact: Atlanta rapper Quavo and former NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson attended Tuesday's game.

What's next: The Dream's next game occurs Sunday at 6pm against the Minnesota Lynx at the Gateway Center.