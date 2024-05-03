The Atlanta Dream's Cheyenne Parker against the Connecticut Sun last June in College Park, Ga. Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

It's not a fever dream: The Atlanta Dream is the WNBA's second top-trending team, according to StubHub data. How it works: The rankings are based on teams with the highest rate of increase in cumulative StubHub ticket sales for the 2024 season as of April 30, compared to sales ahead of the 2023 season.

The Indiana Fever ranks No.1 — likely due in part to new recruit Caitlin Clark.

State of play: The Dream team is on fire after they made the playoffs last season for the first time in five years. The upcoming season begins on May 14.

Due to rising demand, the Dream became the second WNBA team in history to sell out their season tickets. The defending champion Las Vegas Aces sold out first in March.

The intrigue: Outside of Georgia, the Atlanta Dream is the most popular WNBA team in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, according to Vivid Seats.

The big picture: Interest in women's basketball is at an all-time high thanks to Caitlin Clark and a wave of new young players entering the sport.

What we're watching: The Dream and the Fever will face off in a preseason game on May 9.

