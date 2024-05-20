Atlanta Dream ticket prices skyrocket

Data: Vivid Seats; Table: Axios Visuals The 2024 WNBA season has just started, but the average price of an Atlanta Dream home game ticket has already skyrocketed by nearly 139%. Why it matters: It's the latest sign that women's professional sports are experiencing an unprecedented boom, with the possibility of bringing in more business opportunities and acclaim for players and teams.

Driving the news: The Atlanta Dream is one of the top WNBA franchises that have experienced a spike in popularity with higher average sold prices from 2023 to 2024, according to Vivid Seats.

By the numbers: The average price of a Dream home game ticket is $191, up from $80 in 2023 and $61 in 2022.

The average sold price of both home and away game tickets for the Dream is $136, up from $61 last year, Vivid Seats reports.

Catch up quick: StubHub data shows that the Dream is the WNBA's second top-trending team.

The Dream is also the second WNBA team in history to sell out their season tickets.

The big picture: Much of the attention is thanks to Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 draft pick by Indiana Fever.

The Atlanta Dream is moving its June 21 and Aug. 26 home games against the Fever to State Farm Arena due to the record number of sales.

Atlanta Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement that ticket demands far outpaced the supply inside their Gateway Center Arena in College Park, and their goal is to make these the largest Dream home games in the franchise's history.

What we're watching: The Dream's first home game against the Dallas Wings at 7:30pm on Wednesday.