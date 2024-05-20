17 mins ago - News

Half of Georgia's rural hospitals struggle financially

Map showing share of rural hospitals in each state with negative operating margins in 2024. Nationally, 50% of rural hospitals have negative operating margins. The states with the highest share of rural hospitals operating at a loss are Kansas (89%), New York (83%) and Wyoming (83%) while Utah had the lowest share, at 16%.
More than half of Georgia's rural hospitals are financially struggling, according to a report released earlier this year.

Why it matters: Georgians use rural hospitals for emergencies and other care.

  • Also, hospitals are often among the largest employers in rural communities, the report from health care consultancy Chartis notes.

The big picture: Georgia's health care system is under pressure — and disproportionately so in rural Georgia, according to the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute.

  • But it's not just health. Axios Atlanta reported last year on what's long been called the "Two Georgias" problem: where Atlanta excels, rural Georgia often struggles. The capital city keeps growing in population while rural areas are shrinking. And rural Georgians on average make less money.

By the numbers: Georgia has 67 rural hospitals. Of those, 57% are in the red, Chartis reports. Their median operating margin is -2.20%.

  • 9 rural Georgia hospitals have closed, one stopped providing inpatient care, and 18 are at risk of closure.
  • 23 have stopped offering chemotherapy over the last decade to remain financially viable.

Follow the money: CareSource, the Medicaid care management organization managing part of Georgia's Medicaid caseload, told the AJC that it is budgeting $5 million to help rural hospitals and nursing homes with cash flow challenges.

  • Georgia's State Office of Rural Health invested $17.7 million in state funds and $9.3 million in federal funds in rural hospitals last year.

Between the lines: Michael Topchik, author of the Chartis report, told the AJC the data shows how "not expanding Medicaid is hurting Georgia."

  • Gov. Brian Kemp opposes what he calls "one size fits none" Medicaid expansion and instead deploys the Pathways to Coverage program, which offers Medicaid to people making about $15,000 a year if they work or are in school.
  • The program has had only 3,500 people since it began in July 2023, the AJC reports.
  • North Carolina, on the other hand, has enrolled at least 380,000 beneficiaries since expanding Medicaid in December.

What they're saying: "What you're really talking about is loss of access in the places where we need it — one could arguably say, most," says Topchik.

