Kendrick Lamar says Drake exploits Atlanta’s culture

In the ongoing rap war between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, there's one clear winner: Atlanta.
Why it matters: The duel between the superstars has been the talk of the internet for more than a week, but its roots go back years. And, like anything in modern hip-hop, they trace back to Atlanta.
Catch up quick: Drake is at odds with several rappers after he and J. Cole dropped "First Person Shooter," wherein J. Cole declares himself, Drake and Lamar as rap's "big three."
Lamar replied that "it's just big me" in "Like That," released by Metro Boomin and Atlanta rapper Future. Drake and Lamar have been rap battling ever since.
The latest: The artists dropped dueling diss tracks throughout the weekend, in which they each made serious allegations against one another.
Zoom in: Lamar makes several references to Atlanta and its rappers in "Not Like Us," which is arguably Lamar's most brutal track against Drake to date.
In the song, Lamar accuses Drake, who is biracial, of interacting with Atlanta and its rappers to validate his Blackness and profit from Black people.
Case in point: Lamar says "Atlanta was the Mecca, building railroads and trains," in reference to how white people exploited Black people during slavery. He then says Drake has "the same agenda," adding that "you run to Atlanta when you need a check balance."
Here's a list of Lamar's other references to ATL and its talent.