Study finds Atlanta-native Lil Baby was #1 artist Shazamed last year
Lil Baby was the most Shazamed artist in Atlanta in 2022. The 28-year-old topped a list that included fellow ATLiens Future, 21 Savage and Gunna.
The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Atlanta more often than anywhere else in the U.S.
Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.
Atlanta's top 10 artists were: Lil Baby, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Gunna, Kodak Black, Moneybagg Yo and Kanye West.
- The top five genres Shazamed were hip-hop/rap, pop, R&B/soul, rock and alternative.
How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.
- Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
