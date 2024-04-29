3 hours ago - News

Five-ish Points: R.I.P., Rico Wade

🕯️ Michael "Killer Mike" Render, 2 Chainz and others paid tribute on Friday to Rico Wade, the Organized Noize producer who died earlier this month. (AJC)

🎥 Atlanta bids to woo the Sundance Film Festival when the high-profile film event exits Park City, Utah. (AJC)

👍 Three teams compete to take over the long-vacant Grant Park Gateway building. (Urbanize)

😕 QuikTrip is closing its Midtown retail-only store partly due to crime concerns. (WSB)

💡 Don't forget: Today's the last day to enter the lottery to see the fireflies at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Axios)

