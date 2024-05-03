38 mins ago - News

Metro Atlanta's home construction building up

Data: Census Bureau via FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Chart: Axios Visuals

Metro Atlanta single-family home construction is up 11% compared to last year, according to the latest numbers from Federal Reserve Economic Data.

Why it matters: New construction could breathe life into our stalled market.

The big picture: Single-family home construction is down year-over-year nationwide, but it's grown 30% from March 2020 to March 2024, FRED reports.

The intrigue: Some new-build communities offer lower mortgage rates, an enticing deal as rates touched 7.5% in April.

