Metro Atlanta's home construction building up
Metro Atlanta single-family home construction is up 11% compared to last year, according to the latest numbers from Federal Reserve Economic Data.
Why it matters: New construction could breathe life into our stalled market.
The big picture: Single-family home construction is down year-over-year nationwide, but it's grown 30% from March 2020 to March 2024, FRED reports.
The intrigue: Some new-build communities offer lower mortgage rates, an enticing deal as rates touched 7.5% in April.
