Data: Climate Central via U.S. Department of Energy; Note: Major power outages affect at least 50k customers or interrupt service of 300 megawatts or more; Outage events can cross state lines; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios According to a new analysis, Georgia and other states in the South and Southeast have experienced the most extreme weather-related power outages during the past two decades. Why it matters: The electrical grid is under increasing strain as climate change raises the frequency and severity of extreme weather events, from heat waves to wildfires.

Outages, and lengthy restore times, can cost the economy billions of dollars and lead to loss of life.

The big picture: Extreme weather accounted for about 80% of all major U.S. power outages from 2000 to 2023, the nonprofit research and communications group Climate Central reports.

Such outages are defined as affecting at least 50,000 homes or businesses or cutting service of at least 300 megawatts.

The intrigue: Wildfires and heat waves, two of the hazards most clearly linked to human-caused climate change, are becoming more problematic, Climate Central found.

Extreme heat accounts for a smaller share of outages but creates acute public health hazards when it does occur. Researchers consider Atlanta particularly at risk for extreme heat and stormwater flooding.

Zoom in: Atlanta is at higher risk for extreme heat and heat-related illnesses as the climate warms.

Georgia is projected to see the fifth-highest increase in cooling costs by 2053, and the sixth-highest increase in state CO2 emissions due to that increased AC usage, according to a 2022 analysis by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.

Between the lines: The states with the most reported weather-related large power outages during the 23-year time frame were California, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.

Georgia reported 84 outages during that time frame, 83 of which were attributed to severe weather.

What they're saying: "Climate Central sees the increase in power outages as being related to the increase in extreme weather," said Jen Brady, a researcher at Climate Central and main author of the report.