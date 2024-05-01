Extreme heat accounts for a smaller share of outages but creates acute public health hazards when it does occur. Researchers consider Atlanta particularly at risk for extreme heat and stormwater flooding.
Zoom in: Atlanta is at higher risk for extreme heat and heat-related illnesses as the climate warms.
Georgia is projected to see the fifth-highest increase in cooling costs by 2053, and the sixth-highest increase in state CO2 emissions due to that increased AC usage, according to a 2022 analysis by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.
Between the lines: The states with the most reported weather-related large power outages during the 23-year time frame were California, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.
Georgia reported 84 outages during that time frame, 83 of which were attributed to severe weather.
What they're saying: "Climate Central sees the increase in power outages as being related to the increase in extreme weather," said Jen Brady, a researcher at Climate Central and main author of the report.
She noted there were 15 heat-related major outages from 2000 to 2009; that number rose to 32 from 2014–2023.
"As not only the intensity of weather events continues to increase, but also the stress on the system from things like increased cooling demand. It is likely that weather-related power outages will continue to increase, as well across the country," she said.