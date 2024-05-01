Atlanta mayor proposes $853 million city budget

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants the City Council to approve the largest city budget in history, at $853.8 million.
Why it matters: Leaders have to pass the city government's spending plan by June 30 before the new fiscal year begins July 1.
Budget highlights
Infrastructure: $30 million would go toward two new fire stations, modernization of Atlanta's municipal buildings, and work to address years of deferred maintenance.
Public safety: Dickens wants to spend $29.8 million on public safety.
- $19.4 million for Motorola Radios, APD/AFRD vehicles, and equipment.
- $3.8 million for body-worn camera maintenance, cloud storage and support.
- $2.1 million for citywide security camera maintenance.
Employees: $24.3 million would go toward Atlanta's city employees.
- $9.5 million to implement Atlanta's compensation study.
- $8.2 million to increase staffing levels and fill vacancies.
- $5.3 million to integrate premium pay into regular pay for eligible employees.
- $500,000 in citywide professional development.
Housing: Dickens proposes committing $17 million to the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
- This is 2% of the general fund, as required in the 2021 legislation creating the trust fund.
- The funds will also support Atlanta's Housing Help Center, new housing construction and retrofit efforts, and the office-to-housing conversion of downtown's 2 Peachtree building.
Youth: $6.8 million would support youth programming.
- $1.8 million for At-Promise Youth Centers.
- $2 million for the third installment of Atlanta's Summer Youth Employment Program.
The big picture: Combined with other revenue funds and the watershed and aviation departments, the city manages $2.75 billion.
The intrigue: A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for Atlanta's Public Safety Training Center by "year-end 2024," according to the budget proposal document.
- Its opening is targeted for fiscal year 2025, which runs from July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025.
Worthy of your time: The mayor's proposed budget is available online. City Hall is soliciting comments and questions from residents at [email protected].
What's next: City Council is hosting several city department briefings and hearings on the mayor's proposed budget, beginning Wednesday at City Hall.