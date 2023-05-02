Mayor Andre Dickens has proposed the largest city budget in history for fiscal year 2024, at $790 million.

Why it matters: The mayor's proposal kicks off the city's budget process. City Council can amend the spending plan as it moves through the hearing process ahead of the start of the fiscal year in June.

Some highlights Dickens featured in his proposal:

$6.2 million for new police and fire department equipment and vehicles.

$10 million for city employee pay raises, including a cost-of-living adjustment.

More than $8 million for the city's affordable housing trust fund, up 15% from last year's contribution.

More than $6 million for various youth programming, youth centers and summer youth employment.

The creation of a new Department of Labor and Employment Services to help coordinate workforce development.

The (very) big picture: Combined with other revenue funds and the watershed and aviation departments, the city manages nearly $2.5 billion.

Flashback: Some of the past year's budget accomplishments include the acquisition of nearly 300 acres of parkland, the $7 million repair of Cheshire Bridge Road, developing the first-ever municipal carbon credit program in Georgia and widening the airport's Concourse D.

What's next: Council will start hearing from police, public works and other departments this week.