Atlanta to create its first-ever city labor department
Living-wage jobs are one of the best ways to address housing affordability, crime, education and income inequality, which are all issues that afflict Atlanta.
What's happening: Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make those opportunities more available to residents by creating City Hall’s first-ever labor department.
Details: The proposed department — one of the mayor's campaign promises — will oversee WorkSource, the city's job training agency.
- The new department will also oversee the city's youth employment programs and work with public unions that represent City Hall employees, along with some private unions.
The big picture: As a whole, the department's programs will help people live a "full, productive, safe, honest life," Dickens said at a press conference following a tour of the YouthBuild facility where young people learn welding, laser-engraving and other skills.
What's next: Dickens plans to propose legislation next month to officially create the department. He plans to ask for $9.4 million to prop it up — roughly two-thirds of which will come from federal funding — in next year's budget.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.