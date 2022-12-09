Atlanta to create its first-ever city labor department

Living-wage jobs are one of the best ways to address housing affordability, crime, education and income inequality, which are all issues that afflict Atlanta.

What's happening: Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make those opportunities more available to residents by creating City Hall’s first-ever labor department.

Details: The proposed department — one of the mayor's campaign promises — will oversee WorkSource, the city's job training agency.

The new department will also oversee the city's youth employment programs and work with public unions that represent City Hall employees, along with some private unions.

The big picture: As a whole, the department's programs will help people live a "full, productive, safe, honest life," Dickens said at a press conference following a tour of the YouthBuild facility where young people learn welding, laser-engraving and other skills.

What's next: Dickens plans to propose legislation next month to officially create the department. He plans to ask for $9.4 million to prop it up — roughly two-thirds of which will come from federal funding — in next year's budget.