45 mins ago - News

Atlanta to create its first-ever city labor department

Thomas Wheatley
Mayor Andre Dickens stands and speaks with young people training to become welders and construction workers

Photo: Thomas Wheatley/Axios

Living-wage jobs are one of the best ways to address housing affordability, crime, education and income inequality, which are all issues that afflict Atlanta.

What's happening: Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make those opportunities more available to residents by creating City Hall’s first-ever labor department.

Details: The proposed department — one of the mayor's campaign promises — will oversee WorkSource, the city's job training agency.

  • The new department will also oversee the city's youth employment programs and work with public unions that represent City Hall employees, along with some private unions.

The big picture: As a whole, the department's programs will help people live a "full, productive, safe, honest life," Dickens said at a press conference following a tour of the YouthBuild facility where young people learn welding, laser-engraving and other skills.

What's next: Dickens plans to propose legislation next month to officially create the department. He plans to ask for $9.4 million to prop it up — roughly two-thirds of which will come from federal funding — in next year's budget.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more