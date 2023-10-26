The board of directors for Invest Atlanta, the city's economic development arm, recently approved $7.5 million in financing for homeless housing through the city's Housing Opportunity Bond Fund.

Why it matters: "The face of homelessness in Atlanta includes women, men, families, youth, veterans, and others who deserve greater access to shelter and supporting services that help meet their individual needs," Invest Atlanta president and CEO Eloisa Klementich said in a statement.

The financing will support construction of 500 micro units (smaller versions of studio apartments) for temporary, semi-permanent, or permanent housing.

The units will provide a low-barrier, private alternative to shelters.

The first location for these homes is tentatively set to be revealed by Dec. 31.

Dickens appoints leader of city's new labor department

Meanwhile, Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed John Flanagan as the commissioner of the city's new Department of Labor and Employment Services.

Flanagan previously served as the president and CEO for CareerSource Tampa Bay. He also has over 15 years of experience in workforce development.

He's tasked with overseeing apprenticeships, employment services, WorkSource Atlanta, the Local Workforce Development Board and youth employment services, to name a few.

He will also help develop locally funded workforce development programs and work with Atlanta's Department of Human Resources, unions and businesses on labor issues.

What they're saying: Dickens, who created the labor department, said in a statement that it's imperative for City Hall to invest heavily in labor and innovation.