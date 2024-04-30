Mapped: Gaza war student protest arrests

Data: Axios research; Note: Universities with joint encampments reported separately; Locations approximated for clarity; Map: Kavya Beheraj, Tory Lysik and Will Chase/Axios

About 600 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests on at least 15 college campuses across the U.S. in just over a week.

Why it matters: University administrations have cracked down on student demonstrators in unprecedented ways as protests grow in size and intensity.