Mapped: Gaza war student protest arrests

College campuses with reported encampments or sit-ins related to the war in Gaza
Data: Axios research; Note: Universities with joint encampments reported separately; Locations approximated for clarity; Map: Kavya Beheraj, Tory Lysik and Will Chase/Axios

About 600 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests on at least 15 college campuses across the U.S. in just over a week.

Why it matters: University administrations have cracked down on student demonstrators in unprecedented ways as protests grow in size and intensity.

Zoom in: Yesterday, police arrested several people at the University of Georgia during a protest, 11Alive reported.

