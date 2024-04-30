Mapped: Gaza war student protest arrests
About 600 people have been arrested at pro-Palestinian protests on at least 15 college campuses across the U.S. in just over a week.
Why it matters: University administrations have cracked down on student demonstrators in unprecedented ways as protests grow in size and intensity.
Zoom in: Yesterday, police arrested several people at the University of Georgia during a protest, 11Alive reported.
