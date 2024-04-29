3 hours ago - News

🔑 3 Atlanta hotels earn Michelin "Keys"

headshot
headshot
headshot
The Clermont Hotel's marquee with a sign that says "Be safe Atlanta" in 2020 in Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Clermont Hotel in 2020 in Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Michelin Guide released a new ranking of the best hotels nationwide, including several Atlanta destinations.

Why it matters: Michelin provides coveted stars to restaurants, but this is the first time honoring hotels and resorts with high standards and unique qualities.

Zoom in: Accolades for hotels range from one to three "Keys," with three being the best. Three Atlanta hotels received a One Key classification.

The intrigue: Of the 11 hotels Michelin awarded the Three Key distinction, all are in California or New York.

What we're watching: How these new awards will affect booking prices.

Share this story

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Atlanta in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more