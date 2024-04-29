🔑 3 Atlanta hotels earn Michelin "Keys"
The Michelin Guide released a new ranking of the best hotels nationwide, including several Atlanta destinations.
Why it matters: Michelin provides coveted stars to restaurants, but this is the first time honoring hotels and resorts with high standards and unique qualities.
Zoom in: Accolades for hotels range from one to three "Keys," with three being the best. Three Atlanta hotels received a One Key classification.
The intrigue: Of the 11 hotels Michelin awarded the Three Key distinction, all are in California or New York.
What we're watching: How these new awards will affect booking prices.
