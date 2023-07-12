Michelin Guide comes to Atlanta

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Michelin Guide — a shortlist of the top restaurants in the world — is finally releasing an Atlanta edition.

Driving the news: Michelin says their "famously anonymous" inspectors are currently cruising through the city and plowing through standout dishes.

The guide's selections — and the coveted Michelin stars — will be announced in the fall.

What's happening: Let's save the inspectors their gas money and MARTA fare and give them some pointers on where to go.

💭 Thomas' thought bubble: I'm going with 246, Little Bear, Kamayan, Pielands and Aviva by Kameel for the guide's Bib Gourmand awards, which spotlight restaurants that serve great food at a reasonable price.

What we're wondering: How can someone be "famously anonymous"?