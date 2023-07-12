3 hours ago - Food and Drink

Michelin Guide comes to Atlanta

Thomas Wheatley
Illustration of a first place ribbon with a gold plate at the center.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The Michelin Guide — a shortlist of the top restaurants in the world — is finally releasing an Atlanta edition.

Driving the news: Michelin says their "famously anonymous" inspectors are currently cruising through the city and plowing through standout dishes.

  • The guide's selections — and the coveted Michelin stars — will be announced in the fall.

What's happening: Let's save the inspectors their gas money and MARTA fare and give them some pointers on where to go.

💭 Thomas' thought bubble: I'm going with 246, Little Bear, Kamayan, Pielands and Aviva by Kameel for the guide's Bib Gourmand awards, which spotlight restaurants that serve great food at a reasonable price.

What we're wondering: How can someone be "famously anonymous"?

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Atlanta stories

No stories could be found

Atlantapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more