3 Atlanta hotels earn Michelin "Keys"

The Clermont Hotel's marquee displays "Be Safe Atlanta" during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic in Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Michelin Guide just dropped a new ranking of the best hotels nationwide, and several Atlanta destinations made the list.

Why it matters: Michelin provides coveted stars to restaurants, but this is the first time it is honoring hotels and resorts with high standards and unique qualities.

Zoom in: Accolades for hotels range from one to three "Keys," with three being the best. Three Atlanta hotels received a One Key classification.

The intrigue: Of the 11 hotels Michelin awarded the Three Key distinction, all are located in California or New York.

What we're watching: How these new awards will affect booking prices.

