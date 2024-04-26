How do you deconstruct a Brutalist canopy hulking over MARTA's most important rail station? One piece at a time — slowly. Why it matters: This summer, construction firm Skanska is scheduled to begin the $47 million, 14-month process to take apart the concrete canopy atop downtown's Five Points station.

State of play: MARTA is spending approximately $230 million in local, state and federal funding to give the dilapidated 45-year-old station — the one rail MARTA stop where all four lines meet — a makeover.

Zoom in: Crews will start by installing structural supports in the plaza to shore up the structure, Keli Davis, the MARTA executive leading the project, told a transit agency committee Thursday.

Workers will then remove the half-acre roof, glass and rafters. They'll then dismantle the remaining pieces in phases to prepare for the station's reconstruction.

Yes, but: MARTA officials said workers will likely not finish construction on the new station before summer 2026 when the FIFA World Cup comes to town.

MARTA will close street-level access to Five Points for more than a year during the project, though rail service and transfers will not be affected.

The intrigue: Four "megacolumns" designed and built to respond to seismic events, Davis said will remain below street level, Davis told.

"Those columns go all the way to bedrock," she said. "They're not coming out at all. That's what holds the station up."

The big picture: Davis told committee members that, were Five Points not burdened with a water intrusion issue, the station could feasibly last "to eternity."