Atlanta officials are turning their attention this week to the Atlanta Medical Center, housing and Fulton County's latest cyberattack. 🏥 AMC: Mayor Andre Dickens is planning to use the former Athletic Club at the Atlanta Medical Center as a temporary emergency shelter, the AJC reports. The mayor's office said it will house people living under Atlanta's bridges.

It will also provide the homeless with medical care in the building, Fox 5 Atlanta reports.

🏠 Housing: City Council member Andrea L. Boone is hosting a grand opening tour of the Residences at Westview on Wednesday at 5pm.

Westview is a 60-unit, mixed-income community with one-through-three-bedroom apartments, a playground, community garden and outdoor gathering spaces.

90% of the property is reserved for families with 50% to 60% of the area's median income — up to $61,260 for a family of four.

It also features after-school services provided by Catholic Charities.

💻 Fulton cyberattack: The LockBit ransomware cybercrime group is back and threatening to release Fulton County's data for a second time, 11 Alive news reports.