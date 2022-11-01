Wellstar AMC's closure stretches Atlanta's trauma center safety net

Data: Georgia Trauma Foundation, Axios research; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Just after midnight on Tuesday, Wellstar turned off the lights at the Atlanta Medical Center, one of only two Level 1 trauma centers in the metro region and a much-needed provider of emergency care.

Zoom in: Other than Grady Memorial Hospital, the nearest Level 1 trauma centers — medical facilities staffed and equipped to handle severe injuries like gunshots, auto accidents or mass casualty events — are located in Macon, Chattanooga, Birmingham and Augusta.

Of note: 67% of the 4,281 emergency room patients that AMC saw in its downtown and East Point locations in 2019 were Black, according to Wellstar data cited by the AJC.

52% were Medicare and Medicaid recipients.

What’s next: Gov. Brian Kemp tapped federal funding to make a one-time, $130 million investment in Grady to handle overflow, adding to the Fulton County Commission’s $11 million aid.