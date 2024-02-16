Georgia is a homeowners’ association hotbed

Data: Foundation for Community Association Research; Map: Alice Feng/Axios With 11,200 housing communities in Georgia, many home shoppers need to factor in homeowners association fees as part of their purchase price. Why it matters: Homebuyers looking at condos or townhomes for their lower prices might not realize HOA dues can run into the hundreds per month and can change over time.

Between the lines: HOA fees cover maintenance and amenities like pools and gyms, among other things keeping the community running.

They can also increase to pay for flooding, broken elevators, and other disasters and fixes.

Zoom in: HOAs can go overboard. In November, residents told Democratic state lawmakers that their associations buried them in fees, or the leaders allegedly stole funds, the AJC reported.

In April 2023, an HOA in Buford told a resident to remove solar panels from his roof, the outlet reported.

State of play: State Sen. Donzella James, D-Union City, has proposed several measures to study and regulate the organizations, though none have moved in the GOP-controlled legislature.

Be smart: Condo buyers should pay close attention to the building's age, condition, location and finances, Clare Trapasso with Realtor.com tells Axios.

By the numbers: An estimated 2.3 million Georgians live in communities, subdivisions and neighborhoods governed by HOAs, according to the Foundation for Community Association Research.

According to the organization's 2021 data, HOAs in Georgia collected roughly $3.2 billion annually from residents.

What's next: If your dues change, the association board should report that in the community newsletter, website, notices or at meetings, according to Thomas M. Skiba, CEO of the Community Associations Institute.

Typically condo fees don't go down unless a special assessment — extra fees charged under unforeseen circumstances — ends or the building gets an influx of cash, Trapasso says.

