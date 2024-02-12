2 hours ago - Politics

Georgia's 2024 primary election: when to register, who's on the ballot, and ID requirements

Here's what you need to know about Georgia's presidential primary before the Nov. 5 general election.

Why it matters: Monday is your last day to register to vote or change your address for the March 12 presidential primary.

🗓️ By the dates:

  • Feb. 19 through March 8: early voting
  • March 1: deadline for presidential primary absentee ballot requests
  • March 12: presidential primary day
  • March 15: Deadline for provisional voters to correct missing documents, address missing signatures or incorrect ID information on their ballots.

What's new: A 2023 law requires Georgia employers to give employees two hours of leave to vote during early voting or Election Day.

Be smart: The March 12 primary is for presidential preference. Voters will return to the polls on May 21 to decide congressional primaries and nonpartisan elections — including for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

  • Voter registration is due on April 22, and early voting will begin on April 29.
  • The earliest a voter can request an absentee ballot for that election is March 4.

Registering to vote

Visit the Secretary of State's website to register online.

Election workers help voters cast their ballots for the stateâs Senate runoff election on Election Day in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on December 06, 2022.
Election workers during the Senate runoff on Election Day in Atlanta on Dec. 6, 2022. Photo: Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Who's on the ballot

As of now, more than one month out, the presidential race has narrowed.

Democratic Primary Candidates

Republican Primary Candidates: While nearly a dozen names will appear on the ballot, the race has shrunk to two major campaigns.

Between the lines: On Feb. 13 there will also be two special state legislative elections for vacant seats.

  • Senate District 30, representing Carroll, Douglas, Haralson and Paulding counties
  • House District 125, Columbia and McDuffie counties
  • Here's the candidate list.

ID Requirements

Georgia requires photo identification when voting.

Go deeper: Voting in person requires a form of ID like your driver's license or passport.

  • Absentee voting requires a driver's license number or a photocopy of other forms of ID.
  • Here is the full list of valid IDs for in-person and absentee voting.
