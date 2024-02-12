Georgia's 2024 primary election: when to register, who's on the ballot, and ID requirements
Here's what you need to know about Georgia's presidential primary before the Nov. 5 general election.
Why it matters: Monday is your last day to register to vote or change your address for the March 12 presidential primary.
🗓️ By the dates:
- Feb. 19 through March 8: early voting
- March 1: deadline for presidential primary absentee ballot requests
- March 12: presidential primary day
- March 15: Deadline for provisional voters to correct missing documents, address missing signatures or incorrect ID information on their ballots.
What's new: A 2023 law requires Georgia employers to give employees two hours of leave to vote during early voting or Election Day.
Be smart: The March 12 primary is for presidential preference. Voters will return to the polls on May 21 to decide congressional primaries and nonpartisan elections — including for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
- Voter registration is due on April 22, and early voting will begin on April 29.
- The earliest a voter can request an absentee ballot for that election is March 4.
Registering to vote
Visit the Secretary of State's website to register online.
- You can also register in person at your county registrar's office.
Who's on the ballot
As of now, more than one month out, the presidential race has narrowed.
- See the Fulton County sample ballots.
Democratic Primary Candidates
- President Joe Biden
- U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips
Republican Primary Candidates: While nearly a dozen names will appear on the ballot, the race has shrunk to two major campaigns.
- Former President Donald Trump
- Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley
Between the lines: On Feb. 13 there will also be two special state legislative elections for vacant seats.
- Senate District 30, representing Carroll, Douglas, Haralson and Paulding counties
- House District 125, Columbia and McDuffie counties
- Here's the candidate list.
ID Requirements
Georgia requires photo identification when voting.
Go deeper: Voting in person requires a form of ID like your driver's license or passport.
- Absentee voting requires a driver's license number or a photocopy of other forms of ID.
- Here is the full list of valid IDs for in-person and absentee voting.
More Atlanta stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Atlanta.