Valentine's Day can be stressful. If you are still thinking of ideas, here are some events, shops and services to spark your imagination.

State of play: It's time to make a plan — big or small.

Order the bouquet (Now. Order it now):

Flower shops including Candler Park Flowers, The Flower Shop, Adaptation, Le Jardin Francais and others are assembling bouquets.

Of note: Some shops are sold out of delivery spots, so pick-up might be your only option.

Nourish Botanica, Quianah Upton's Joyland plant shop and incubator space, is operating a pop-up floral shop and teaching an arrangement class in Ponce City Market.

🛍️ Browse for goods:

Youngblood Gallery. Atlanta's tried and true boutique for locally crafted jewelry, candles and accessories.

Beehive. The DIY and local artist shop in Edgewood has ready-to-send gift ideas.

Cromwell's Paradox. The brand-new Virginia-Highland shop sells lotions, candles and other gifts.

🍫 Be sweet and get 'em some sweets at:

Xocolatl's Krog Street Market location has plenty of Atlanta-made chocolate bars.

Butter and Cream has four locations, a wide selection of ice cream and plenty of ice cream sandwiches.

Chocolaterie in Duluth is offering strawberries and floral arrangements.

💍 Make it official:

Fulton County judges are offering free wedding ceremonies from 9am–4pm at the Downtown courthouse on Valentine's Day.

Couples must purchase a marriage license and can invite up to six guests.

Mayor Andre Dickens will officiate a wedding ceremony of up to 25 couples. Packages start at $2,500.

🍽️ Grab a bite:

Rough Draft and the AJC have created handy guides for romantic sit-down meals.

And surprise! Not every restaurant is booked.

📆 Go out:

Eatavision, the dinner-and-movie concept from We Suki Suki founder Quynh "Q" Trinh, partners with the Plaza Theatre for a dine-in showing of "Like Water for Chocolate" or pick-up.

Atlanta Botanical Garden promises jazz, dinner and dancing under the stars.

🥾 Take a hike:

If you can't find the reservation you want or the flowers your partner likes, don't fret. Go enjoy what's expected to be a pleasant evening.

Grab a to-go cup, or bottle of something delicious from Elemental, Zero Bottle Shop or 3 Parks and take in the skyline along the Beltline's Eastside Trail and Piedmont Park.

Walk the winding path to the overlook at Westside Park.

The bottom line: Order the flowers. Right now. For real.