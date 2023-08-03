Westside Park, the 280-acre centerpiece green space of northwest Atlanta, will be home to what advocates say will be a world-class mountain biking trail system and facility.

Why it matters: For a town with so many hills and trees, mountain biking options in metro Atlanta are surprisingly limited.

A new intown option — located in Atlanta's biggest park — could draw more riders and clear the path for future trails.

Details: The privately funded 2.5-mile trail network will be built among a densely wooded 45-acre section of the park near West Marietta Street.

The facility will include a pump track designed to help all types of bicyclists, skateboarders, rollerbladers — basically anything human powered that rolls — build skills.

Yes, and: Other features include a parallel walking trail, shade structures, and a bridge over a creek.

Future plans envision a tree canopy walk and pavilion repurposed from the trucking facility once located on the site.

The big picture: The project takes design inspiration from Bentonville, the corporate home of Walmart that's leveraged bicycling to boost and brand the northwest Arkansas region, and other cities.

But the final product will be unique to Atlanta, Chris Alasa, the Atlanta advocacy director for Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association's metro chapter and a nearby resident who advocated for the project, told Axios.

Intrigue: Kevin Burke, the Beltline's design director, said during a recent presentation that the project is possible with funding from an "avid mountain biker who travels all over to do this, also loves pump tracks, and is looking to create a signature facility to rival just about anything else in the country."

He did not name the donor

Reality check: The trailhead will include an 80-car parking lot — a bummer at an intown park but necessary for a world-class mountain biking facility that could draw people from across the region.

What's next: Beltline spokesperson Jenny Odom says the construction timeline and estimated cost will be determined after the final design stage, which takes approximately 12 months.

Of note: Don't sleep on the trails at Southside Park near the airport, the first MTB trail built in a City of Atlanta park.